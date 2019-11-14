Fluvanna County at Spotswood
What: Region 3C quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Fluvanna County (5-5) defeated Monticello, 28-0. Spotswood (10-0) defeated Harrisonburg, 54-7.
When Fluvanna County has the ball: The Flucos snapped a three-game losing streak with a 28-0 win over Monticello in the regular season finale to give them momentum heading into postseason play. Quarterback Kobe Edmonds led an offense that rushed for 358 yards against the Mustangs. Edmonds rushed for 828 yards and 15 touchdowns this season and has thrown for 507 more and five scores to lead the offense. Malachi Hill led the team with 81 yards and a touchdown last week and fullback Tyler Stoy added 80 yards and another score in Coach Mike Morris’ Wing-T attack. Defensively, Hill anchors a unit that has been stout against the run and kept them in nearly every game they’ve played. Alden Custer leads the team with four sacks and A.J Wyche has four interceptions.
When Spotswood has the ball: The Trailblazers have been nothing short of sensational on both sides of the ball this fall as they cruised to a 10-0 regular season for the second time in program history. Running back Ethan Barnhart was named Valley District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,136 yards and 25 touchdowns. Quarterback Ryan High has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns and was a first team all-district performer. His favorite target through the air is all-district wideout Rob Smith (1,064, eight touchdowns). Defensively, Ben Conahan was the Valley District Defensive Player of the Year and leads the team in tackles. Jon Van Huss and Cole Meyers are all-district linebackers and are tough against the run.
The skinny: This will mark the second straight playoff appearance for Fluvanna County’s football program and fourth game since 1999. Morris has done a great job of resurrecting the program and the next step is playoff success. This is the first matchup between the two schools in more than 20 years. Fluvanna County is just 1-3 against Valley District schools, with its lone victory coming this fall against Waynesboro, 49-8. Spotswood has been a team on a mission this season, outscoring their opposition 410-90 during the regular season. The Trailblazers extended their postseason streak to four straight years and have advanced to the second round in two of their previous three appearances. Coach Dale Shifflett’s team dropped a 40-38 heartbreaker to Liberty (Bedford) last year and are eager to avenge that loss.
