King George at Louisa County
What: Region 4B quarterfinals
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Last week: King George (6-4) defeated Spotsylvania, 41-12. Louisa County (10-0) defeated Albemarle, 42-0.
When King George has the ball: The Foxes stormed into the playoffs with a big-time win over Spotsylvania last week. Quarterback Charles Mutter has been sensational, throwing for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns this season for the Foxes. He’s also run for 220 yards and five scores. Javon Campbell leads the ground game with 750 yards and nine touchdowns and has 396 yards receiving and six scores. Gabe Aley has been a nice complementary piece with 553 yards and two scores. Von Whiting (392 yards, five touchdowns) and Chris Cox (397 yards, three touchdowns) give the Foxes ample weapons in the passing game.
When Louisa County has the ball: The Lions wrapped up a third straight Jefferson District title with a 10-0 regular season campaign. Jarett Hunter has accounted for more than 1,300 yards from scrimmage and is responsible for 21 touchdowns this season as running back, receiver and now quarterback. Kalup Shelton has rushed for more than 700 yards and is will assume the role of featured back in the offense. Alex Washington, Noah Robinson, Gabe Cuzzo and Xavien Hunter are all impact players on the offensive side of the ball. Aaron Aponte, Austin Sims and Derrick Barbour are difference-makers on defense for the Lions.
The skinny: The Lions are making their sixth straight trip to the Region 4B playoffs and have home field advantage through the regional finals. Coach Will Patrick’s team average 42 points a game and amassed nearly 4,500 yards of total offense during the regular season. Hunter and Shelton anchor a rushing attack that has totaled more than 3,000 yards. The playoffs started early for King George, which won its last three games to claim the final playoff spot. The Foxes are explosive offensively, but Louisa County’s defense has been stout all season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.