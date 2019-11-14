Skyline at William Monroe
What: Region 3B quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Skyline (5-5) defeated Warren County, 39-6. William Monroe (6-4) defeated Central (Woodstock), 31-17.
When Skyline has the ball: The Hawks secured a playoff seed last week with a dominant running game against Warren County in the season finale for both teams. Skyline churned out 329 yards on the ground thanks to a potent 1-2 punch of Darion Santucci and David Carter. Santucci rushed for a game-high 108 yards and a touchdown and Carter added 97 yards and a score in the win. Quarterback Bryce Post threw for 160 yards and gained another 33 on the ground and is a threat with his arm and his legs.
When William Monroe has the ball: The Greene Dragons are playoff bound thanks to a devastating ground attack and improved defensive play. Dupree Rucker eclipsed the 200-yard mark for the sixth time last week against the playoff-bound Falcons. The senior leads Central Virginia running backs with 1,847 yards and enters the playoffs with 16 touchdowns. He needs just 153 yards on the ground to become the first Central Virginia running back to reach 2,000 yards on the ground in a season since former Monticello great Takeem Hedgeman. Quarterback Jared Knights has thrown for 662 yards and six touchdowns this season and has done a solid job running the offense. Logan Barbour is a playmaker in the passing game with 25 receptions for 282 yards and three touchdowns. .
The skinny: William Monroe returns to postseason after a three-year hiatus and hosts a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2016. Coach Jon Rocha’s team has won two of the past three matchups between the two Northwestern District foes, including a 41-27 shootout last month. The Greene Dragons are looking for their first playoff win since 1991. Skyline makes its first playoff appearance since 2017. The Hawks' last playoff victory came in 2015 with a 24-21 win over Culpeper County.
