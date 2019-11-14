Western Albemarle at Heritage (Lynchburg)
What: Region 3C quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Western Albemarle (4-6) lost to Orange County, 20-12. Heritage (Lynchburg) (9-1) defeated Liberty Christian Academy, 28-0.
When Western Albemarle has the ball: The Warriors limp into the playoffs following back-to-back losses to end the regular season. More adversity hit Coach Ed Redmond’s team late in last week’s game when quarterback Carter Shifflett went down with a season-ending injury late in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Joey Burch will take the reins at quarterback against the Pioneers. With a young quarterback making his first varsity start, look for Redmond and company to lean on the running game early on. Austin Shifflett is a proven commodity and has rushed for 877 yards and five touchdowns this season. John Buetow has excelled in his limited carries this season, posting 256 yards and his first varsity touchdown last week against the Hornets. Breaker Mendenhall is a big target in the passing game with 27 receptions for 422 yards and seven touchdowns.
When Heritage has the ball: The Pioneers are the reigning Class 3 state champions and look determined to make another run at a title. All-state running back K.J. Vaughan anchors an offense loaded with speed and game changers. The senor rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season finale against playoff-bound Liberty Christian. Krystian Rivera, an all-state defensive end last year, ran for 81 yards on just nine carries last week and is a perfect complement in the backfield. Quarterback Kameron Burns completed two passes for 92 yards last week and isn’t afraid to push the ball downfield. Kenneth “Deuce” Crawford and Kyron Thomas have elite-level speed.
The skinny: Western Albemarle makes its 10th playoff appearance since 2009, including two in a row under Redmond. The Warriors started slow before finding their groove midway through the season to get back into playoff contention. The loss of Carter Shifflett hurts. The senior was responsible for more than 1,500 yards from scrimmage and 27 touchdowns. Western Albemarle is 8-10 in postseason play since 2009 and has lost three of its past four postseason games. Their last victory was a 33-17 win over Rockbridge County in the first round of the 2018 playoffs. Heritage (Lynchburg) has won 22 postseason games in the last 20 years and captured state titles in 1999 and in 2018. The Pioneers have reached the state title game in each of the past two seasons, so the seniors on this roster are battle-tested. Heritage boasts a five-game playoff winning streak.
