Albemarle at Patrick Henry (Roanoke)
What: Region 5D quarterfinals
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Last week: Albemarle (3-7) lost to Louisa County, 42-0. Patrick Henry (6-4) lost to Pulaski County, 27-10.
When Albemarle has the ball: The injury bug continues to bite the Patriots. Starting quarterback Jacob King’s name was added to the list of walking wounded early in last week’s regular season finale against Louisa County. If King can’t go on Friday, look for Aquon Sims to assume the starting QB role for Albemarle. Ebenezer McCarthy has been a pleasant surprise this season, rushing for 1,001 yards and eight touchdowns. Torry Green has 446 yards receiving and a team-high eight touchdowns. Robert Jones has 25 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, the Patriots are led by defensive end Jake Rombach and Nolan Pitsenberger.
When Patrick Henry (Roanoke) has the ball: Jalen Cook has been a model of consistency for Patrick Henry this season, rushing for 1,042 yards and 16 touchdowns. Cook rushed for nearly 300 yards in the regular season matchup between the two schools back in September. Quarterback Roy Gunn has thrown for 1,719 yards and 20 touchdowns in eight games this season, but missed the regular season matchup. Trace Pedigo has 41 catches for 782 yards and seven touchdowns and is the primary threat in the passing game. Defensively, linebacker Jamarreon Jones leads the team with 69 solo tackles and has 16 tackles for loss. Follow linebacker Nick Johnson has 49 tackles, including 18 for loss.
The skinny: The postseason matchup will mark the third time in the last year the two programs have squared off on the gridiron. Patrick Henry won the previous two matchups. Both enter postseason play following a loss. Patrick Henry has made seven straight playoff appearances but it has been 25 years since the Patriots have won a playoff game. This will mark the sixth time in the last seven years Albemarle has reached the playoffs. Coach Brandon Isaiah’s team is 1-7 during that stretch. The lone victory was a 31-21 win over Falls Church in the first round of the 2016 playoffs.
