The Louisa County football team got off to a slow start Friday night against King George in the opening round of the Region 4B playoffs.
The Lions were stopped on fourth down in the first quarter, then the Foxes took a 6-0 lead on a four-yard TD run from Charles Mutter.
The King George touchdown seemed to jolt the Lions, who scored 42 unanswered points on the way to a dominating 49-12 win in ‘The Jungle.’ Louisa (11-0) took the lead for good on a Jarett Hunter touchdown run early in the second quarter and rolled from there.
Hunter added two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter and hit Noah Robinson on a touchdown pass in the final seconds of the first half to give the Lions a 28-6 lead at the break.
LCHS continued to expand its lead in the third quarter thanks to defense and special teams. Austin Sims picked off a King George pass, which led to a 3-yard TD run from Alex Washington, then Aaron Aponte recovered a blocked punt in the end zone to make it 42-6. Both teams added scores in the fourth quarter to provide the final margin.
Louisa will host Patrick Henry (Ashland) in the second round of the playoffs next week. The Patriots rolled to a 56-6 win over Spotsylvania in their first-round game on Friday night.
Spotswood 48, Fluvanna 8
The undefeated Trailblazers jumped on the upset-minded Flucos early and rolled to a victory in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs. Fluvanna (5-6) had a chance to take an early lead but missed a field goal attempt.
Spotswood answered with a 73-yard touchdown reception from Rob Smith. After a Fluco fumble on the ensuing kickoff, Smith scored his second touchdown of the night to double the lead to 14-0 with 6:34 to go in the first quarter.
The Trailblazers continue to roll in the second quarter, getting rushing touchdowns from Ben Conahan and Ryan High to take a 28-0 lead into the halftime break. Conahan scored his second rushing touchdown of the night in the third quarter to make it 34-0, then Ethan Barnhart added a 10-yard TD scamper to push the lead to 41-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
After a Thomas Holsapple touchdown run made it 48-0, Keontae Hearns got Fluvanna on the board with a 28-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Heritage (Lynchburg) 69, Western Albemarle 7
The shorthanded Warriors kept things interesting early, but the defending state champions steadily pulled away en route to a convincing victory in the first round of the Region 3C playoffs.
After Heritage (10-1) took an early 7-0 lead, Western (4-7) responded with a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:41 to go in the first quarter. It was all Pioneers from there. Heritage scored 69 unanswered points to cruise to the victory. The Warriors were without starting QB Carter Shifflett, who was injured in the regular season finale against Orange County, as well as standout receiver Breaker Mendenhall.
