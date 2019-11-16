The Albemarle volleyball team’s season came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Briar Woods in the VHSL Class 5 state quarterfinals on Saturday night in Ashburn.
The Falcons narrowly won the first set, 25-21, then rolled to a 25-11 win in the second set. Briar Woods closed the door in the third set, winning 25-18 to clinch the match and advance to the state semifinals.
Maya Winterhoff had 11 kills, three blocks and one ace to lead the Patriots. Annabelle Townsend and Adalee Lynch had eight kills apiece, while Keira Roach added 12 assists, nine digs and two aces for Albemarle. Lynch also had five digs in her final game in an Albemarle uniform.
Maggie Webber had a team-high 16 digs and Olivia Turner had a team-best 12 assists for AHS.
Briar Woods will face North Stafford in the state semifinals on Tuesday. The Wolverines, who defeated Albemarle in the Region 5D championship game, knocked off Stone Bridge in their state quarterfinal game.
Madison 3, King William 0
The Madison County volleyball team began the VHSL Class 2 state tournament in dominating fashion on Saturday, rolling to a straight-set victory over King William.
The Mountaineers took command early, winning the first set, 25-14. The Cavaliers kept things closer in the second set, but Madison County still prevailed 25-20 to take a 2-0 lead in the match. The Mountaineers finished the sweep with a 25-20 win in set 3 to secure the sweep and a spot in the state semifinals.
Madison will hit the road to take on Poquoson in the state semifinals on Tuesday. The Islanders defeated the Mountaineers in five sets in last season’s state semifinals.
