Quadruplicity, a women’s business conference featuring education, networking, mentoring and leadership development, is seeking dynamic speakers willing share advice with conference attendees.

The 2020 Quadruplicity conference, which focuses on career, life, money and health, is accepting applications for session workshop presenters and speakers.

The event is expected to draw more than 300 people and is slated for March 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. The theme this year is “cultivating connections.”

Quadruplicity is founded and hosted by the Business Women’s Round Table of the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Go to quadruplicity.com to apply, register or for more information.

