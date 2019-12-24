A rabid dog found in Fluvanna County near Scottsville has sheriff’s deputies recommending residents vaccinate their pets and anyone who came in contact with the dog to contact a doctor.
The dog, which was running at large in the 200 block of Branch Road, was picked up by the Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 19 after it acted aggressively toward people and animals. The black pit bull-like dog with a white stomach was euthanized because of its aggressiveness and was tested for rabies. That test was positive, officials said.
“We urge anyone who may have come in contact with the rabies infected dog to contact their health care provider or the Fluvanna County Health Department, at (434) 591-1960, to seek advice on medical treatment,” said Capt. David Wells, with the sheriff’s office.
“This is a reminder of how important it is to get your pets vaccinated,” he said. “If you suspect your animal came into contact with the infected dog, quarantine your animal immediately for a period of 10 days and contact your veterinarian.”
