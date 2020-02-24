Troy-based Red Rocker Candy will be featured on the QVC show "Gourmet Holiday at about 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Sue Charney, Red Rocker's owner, will present a new product during the shopping channel's program: a sampler box of pretzel mixes that'll include a clear jar of each flavor mix that Red Rocker offers. Look for Rocking Chair Mix, Peanut Crunch Mix, Espresso Jolt Mix, Lemon Burst Mix and Peppermint Blast Mix.

Learn more about the local company, which got its start in Jack and Sue Charney's basement in 2002 and grew into a company that sells wholesale candy to retailers across the country, at redrockercandy.com.

