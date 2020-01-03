Changes are coming to the intersection of Rio Mills Road/Polo Grounds Road and U.S. 29.
Starting this coming week on Jan. 6, Rio Mills Road will become a right-in, right-out intersection at U.S. 29. Left turns from Rio Mills Road onto U.S. 29 will be eliminated. Through movements from Polo Grounds Road across U.S. 29 to Rio Mills, and from Rio Mills to Polo Grounds Road, will also be eliminated.
In a news release, the Virginia Department of Transportation said the changes are "to improve the efficiency of that intersection."
Northbound traffic on U.S. 29 will not be able to turn left onto Rio Mills Road.
To access Rio Mills Road, drivers will take U.S. 29 north to Ashwood Boulevard and make a U-turn back to the Rio Mills Road intersection.
Southbound traffic on U.S. 29 will still be able to turn left onto Polo Grounds Road.
The traffic pattern changes will begin overnight on Monday and completed overnight on Tuesday. The new traffic pattern and signal functions will be fully operational on Wednesday
In case of inclement weather the work will be done Wednesday and Thursday, VDOT said.
