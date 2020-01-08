Santa Fund logo 2019-20

The Santa Fund provides shoes, clothing, school supplies, medicine and other essential items to children in need throughout Central Virginia.

Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.

TODAY'S DONATIONS

» Anonymous, $200

» In loving memory of Gracie, $100

» In Memory of Ross Pickering "Forever Young", $102.56

» The Blue Ridge NewsGuild, $102.56

» In loving memory of Waverly and Brenly, $205.12

» Tiger and Peaches, $100

» In memory of Stacy Strickler and Susan DeAlba, $100

» From Mickey, $100

Today’s total:$1,010.24

Running total: $186,982.67

Goal: $175,000

Over goal by: $11,982.67

                           

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments