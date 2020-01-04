Contributions to the Santa Fund are used to provide shoes, clothing, medicine, eyeglasses, school supplies and other essentials to children in need.
The Santa Fund, which was established in 1894 by The Daily Progress, serves Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange.
Please mail all contributions to: Santa Fund, 806 E. High St., Charlottesville, VA 22902. Donations also may be made at thesantafund.org.
TODAY'S DONATIONS
» In loving memory of Dolly, $51.28
» Merry Christmas to Herb and Becky Silvers, $102.56
» In memory of Robert & Annie Merritt from the Burton children and grandchildren, $102.56
» In Thanksgiving for Connor, Patrick and Madeleine, $102.56
» In memory of Dot Mank, $100
» In memory of Max & Shirley, Best dogs ever! $50
» In memory of Sandy Campbell (sister), Stacy Strickler (daughter), Angye Beddow (friend), $30
» T & J Wolanski Family Fund, $200
» Memory James L. Woodson, $100
» In memory of Robert and Camilla, Mary B. and Will, $50
» In Memory of Daddy, Grandma and Grandaddy from Terry, $25
» Mary Ayers, $75
» For the children, $100
» From Bill and Joanne, $100
» From Oliver & Layla Jean, $100
» In loving memory of our dear Bob, $200
» In Memory of My Dear Mother, $100
Today’s total:$1,588.96
Running total: $180,493.47
Goal: $175,000
Over goal by: $5,493.47
