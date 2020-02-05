There’s something you should know about the regal subject of wildlife photographer and cinematographer Shannon Wild’s National Geographic Live program: The black panther actually is, well, neither.
“Black panthers are not a species in their own right,” said Wild, who will present “National Geographic Live — Shannon Wild, Pursuit of the Black Panther” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theater. The elegant cat actually is a melanistic leopard, and, in the right light, it’s clear that his fur isn’t a solid inky shade.
“He’s magic. In the sunlight, you can see his leopard spots,” Wild said. “It’s a different level of black, and it’s just insane.”
Friday’s presentation promises “a fun, emotional rollercoaster of an evening,” said Wild, who’s more accustomed to seeing her subjects in the spotlight than hanging out there herself. “I’m much more comfortable behind the camera in the bush.”
The rare cat is the only one of his kind living in a 250-square-mile tangle of thick forest in southern India. As difficult as the surroundings can be — including drastic temperature changes, jagged roads and “basic, basic living conditions,” Wild said — just a glimpse of the fabled black panther made all the hardships seem to disappear.
“He’s a beautiful individual,” Wild said of the cat. “He’s the only one in that massive forest. We can go weeks without seeing him, and that all falls away in the moment.”
The National Geographic Live program gives audiences a chance to learn more about the challenges faced by feline and photographer alike in the rugged environment. Although her program is entertaining, Wild said she feels “a sense of responsibility” in sharing her work with audiences.
“I definitely think part of it is the escapism that comes with it,” Wild said. “At the same time, it’s a bit of a reality check and a wake-up call. We can’t protect something we don’t know about and don’t have empathy for.
“The privilege for me is I can share it with people.”
