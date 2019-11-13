The University of Virginia Department of Drama will open its new production of “She Kills Monsters” at 8 p.m. Thursday in UVa’s Ruth Caplin Theatre.
Marianne Kubik, UVa Drama’s artistic director, will direct Qui Nguyen’s play about Agnes Evans, who’s trying to come to terms with the accidental death of her teenage sister, Tilly, when she stumbles onto Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons design module and discovers her sister’s exciting refuge from adolescent life.
To bring the visual fantasy world of D&D to life in the production, UVa Drama will be collaborating with UVa digital media professor Mona Kasra, the Chicago-based design team of Jeff Kmiec and Milo Bue and MFA lighting design candidate Lauren Duffie.
Other performances are set for 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 p.m. Nov. 20, 21, 22 and 23.
Tickets are $14; they’re $12 for seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members. Students in any grade at any school pay $8. For tickets, go online to artsboxoffice.virginia.edu, stop by the arts box office in the Drama Building lobby or dial (434) 924-3376.
