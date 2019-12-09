The Shops at Stonefield will begin a long-term expansion to bring a bar, a cafe and new immersive technology to the Regal Stonefield Stadium 14 movie theater.
The multi-million-dollar renovation will bring ScreenX and 4DX immersive technology, plus a Lavazza Cafe location, a bar and other enhancements to Regal's food and drink offerings.
The project to upgrade the theater, which opened in 2012, will take place in phases to keep as many screens open as possible so cinema buffs still can keep up with movies during the renovations. Completion of the project is expected in the summer of 2021.
