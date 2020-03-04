When The Roadshow Tour returns to John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday evening, singer Josh Baldwin of Bethel Music said audience members can expect a mix of radio-friendly hits and worship music.
“I think the cool and unique thing about Roadshow is it’s not just one act,” Baldwin said. “Martin Smith of Delirious? is more worship oriented, as we are. It’s not just a concert or a worship experience. It feels more like a state fair to me.”
Baldwin — a North Carolina native who lives in Redding, California, these days with his wife, Sheila, and their two children — tours as a performer and as a worship leader. His latest single is “Let the Redeemed,” and fans also heard him sing two songs on Bethel Music’s first album in Spanish, “Bethel Music en Espanol.” Churches around the world have used his compositions, particularly “Praises” and “You Deserve It All,” as worship anthems.
The Roadshow Tour gives fans an opportunity to hear a variety of artists in a single evening. Because there are so many performers on one bill, “it’s probably not as long a set,” Baldwin said, adding that the performers take care to curate their work for the abbreviated stage time.
“You honestly get the best parts of your favorite artists. If it’s 45 minutes, let it be the best 45 minutes you can experience,” he said.
Expect to hear some new material along the way. Baldwin has been back in the studio lately to record some songs he has written for an upcoming album of his own, and Bethel Music is performing its new “God of Revival” single and working on an album that’s planned for release later this spring.
The members of Bethel Music use a “community” approach to create the group’s music, Baldwin said.
“It’s not like each person writes a song and brings it. It’s a community,” Baldwin said. “Whether you’re singing on the album or not, so many people are contributing to make it happen. These songs come out of our love for the Lord.”
The tour is presented by Compassion Live, which was established by Compassion International, a Christian child development organization, in 2014. Learn more at johnpauljones arena.com.
