The brothers are coming home for Christmas.
Sam’s returning from Nashville after touring with The War and Treaty. Abe, the architect, will be arriving from Philadelphia. James is taking a break from his religion and literature studies at Duke Divinity School to head to Charlottesville.
Bill Wilson’s boys have a tradition to uphold, after all. The 10th annual Sons of Bill & Friends Christmas Party, set for Monday evening at the Jefferson Theater, has become a holiday week happening.
“I hear from folks all the time that it has become a Christmas tradition for them,” James Wilson said. “Christmas is still one of those times of year that’ll touch people’s hearts. That’s special to us.”
The annual Christmas show at the Jefferson has some standard features — patriarch Bill Wilson always takes the stage with his sons at some point, for instance — and some surprises. Younger brother Luke Wilson and The Dericks have been announced as fellow musicians on the Bill bill, but there’s no telling until Monday night which musical friends will be home from Nashville and other places to join the fun.
“We came up at a great time in the Charlottesville music community,” James Wilson said. “There’s always a lot of love in the room.”
This year’s show marks a sentimental milestone not only for the band of brothers, but for the venue itself.
“We played the first show at the Jefferson 10 years ago — when Jason Isbell opened for us,” James Wilson said. “In the past ten years, we’ve played 20 countries and who knows how many shows."
Music is never far away from the brothers’ thoughts, and Wilson said he might take a solo European tour in the spring. But while some bands record at a frenetic pace, Sons of Bill learned during the process of recording “Oh God Ma’am,” its most recent album, that taking as much time as the music required and investing care and attention to detail yielded an album to be proud of and a deep sense of satisfaction.
There’s no sense of hurry or rush. And no matter where their day-job careers end up taking them, the Wilson brothers will find time to write and perform together.
“We’re going to write music until they throw dirt on us,” Wilson said. “We’re all writing all the time. I still love playing with my brothers. We’re going to take our time and let the muse speak.”
