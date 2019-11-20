The Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department will present Monty Python’s popular musical “Spamalot” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Main Stage Theatre in PVCC’s V. Earl Dickinson Building.
The comedy troupe’s take on the story of King Arthur is “lovingly ripped-off” from its film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” The production includes many songs that will be familiar to fans of the comedy troupe’s films, including “Knights of the Round Table,” “Find Your Grail” and “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” Audience members can follow the king and his band of loyal knights from one strange new character and situation to another; keep an eye out for killer rabbits and legless knights.
The musical, with book by Monty Python members Eric Idle and music and lyrics by Idle and John Du Prez, earned 14 Tony Award nominations after its March 2005 premiere and took home three Tonys, including best musical.
Tickets are $10; students and seniors pay $6. Get them online at pvcc.edu/performingarts, go to the PVCC cashier’s office during regular business hours, visit Greenberry’s Coffee in Barracks Road Shopping Center or stop by the box office, which opens two hours before each performance. For information, or to order tickets by phone, call (434) 961-5376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.