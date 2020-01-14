Greene County’s new commonwealth’s attorney on Tuesday asked a judge to appoint a special prosecutor in two embezzlement cases against former members of the William Monroe High School Athletic Boosters Club.
Edwin Consolvo, elected Nov. 5, told Greene County Circuit Court Judge Claude Worrell Tuesday that he has a conflict in the cases.
Following a state police investigation, a Greene County grand jury handed down indictments last August for Douglas Whitmarsh, the group’s former president and husband of Greene County Public Schools’ Superintendent Andrea Whitmarsh, and Karen Wayland McAuliffe, the group’s former treasurer. Both are charged with multiple counts of obtaining money by false pretenses from the nonprofit.
Whitmarsh, who faces two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, was in court Tuesday for a review hearing. In the indictments, investigators allege that he illegally obtained at least $1,000 from the organization between March 2016 and October 2017.
McAuliffe, who faces five felony counts and one misdemeanor charge of obtaining money by false pretenses, was scheduled for trial March 9.
According to the indictments, McAuliffe is accused of embezzling at least $2,500 from the boosters club between April 1, 2017 and Feb. 21, 2018. Investigators also allege that from May 22, 2016 to Sept. 20, 2016, McAuliffe illegally obtained an amount less than $500 from the organization.
Judge Worrell said Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Hingeley agreed for his office to be special prosecutor for the cases. The judge said he expects to set the trial dates Feb. 10.
Neither McAuliffe or Whitmarsh currently is serving on the boosters' board.
