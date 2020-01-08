The start of a new year means a fresh concert season is unfolding for Charlottesville-area audiences. Those empty calendars you received as presents won’t stay empty for long. Whether you like rock, jazz, country, hip-hop or comedy, you won’t start 2020 bored.
At the Jefferson
Thursday’s performance by David Bromberg Quintet with Paul Loren begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 gold circle and $37 for upper auditorium tables, balcony seating and reserved floor spaces.
The Steel Wheels will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday; Dogwood Tales will be on the bill. Tickets are $25.
The Legwarmers will bring an evening of 1980s tribute music at 9 p.m. Jan. 17 for $18; the event is presented by Generations 102.3.
The Devil Makes Three returns to town for a show presented by WNRN at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22; Matt Heckler also will perform. Tickets are $25.
Turkuaz will take the stage at 9 p.m. Jan. 25 for $15.
Jordan Davis brings the Trouble Town Tour with Kassi Ashton at 8 p.m. Jan. 30; options include a meet-and-greet package for $76 and general-admission tickets for $26.
February’s offerings will include the Ross Mathews Name Drop Tour at 8 p.m. Feb. 11, The Wailers at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Kendall Street Company’s A Loveboat Supreme with Disco Risqué and Erin Lunsford at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14, Galactic with Southern Avenue at 8 p.m.Feb. 16 and L.Y.A.O. with Kyle Kinane at 8 p.m. Feb. 18.
Drive-By Truckers will return at 8 p.m. Feb. 19. Look for Zoso — The Ulimate LED Zeppelin Experience at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Elephante’s Diamond Days Tour at 8 p.m. Feb. 26 and Nathan Colbert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.
Options scheduled so far for March include O.A.R.’s Spring Fling Tour at 7:30 p.m. March 8, Eric Johnson Classics: Present & Past at 7 p.m. March 23, Colony House at 8 p.m. March 24 and Tauk’s Squad Tour 2020 with Free Union at 8 p.m. March 25.
For tickets and details, go online to jeffersontheater.com.
At the Southern
The latest L.Y.A.O. Host Battle between comic hard-hitters Chris Alan and Winston Hodges begins at 8 p.m. Friday; get ready to hear the humor of Sean Wells, Randolph Washington Jr., Jack Johnston, Paige Campbell, Francesca Lyn and Nik Deez as well. Tickets are $5.
The All-Black Affair is set for 10 p.m. Saturday; slip on your finest all-back attire and bring $10 for an evening of entertainment featuring Jr Mixx, Streetz Blonko and Reddy Roc.
The Unlikely Candidates will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on a bill with The Orphan The Poet and Harli & The House of Jupiter. You’ll get in for $12.
Next will be Futurebirds with Leon III at 9 p.m. Jan. 17, BLNDRS with Prince Bellerose and Weedeaters at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 18 and Too Many Zooz with Birocratic at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 22.
101.3 Jamz will present Blackalicious at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Kristen Rae Bowden & Joe Lawlor Present: Bowdy’s Birthday Bash with Wild Common begins at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Astronomers will perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 25; Little Graves also is on the bill.
Son Little takes the stage at 8 p.m. Jan. 26. Nada Surf will perform on a bill with Aaron Lee Tasman at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 in a show presented by WNRN.
February’s schedule brings Seratones on Feb. 7 and Dead Tongues & Daughter of Swords on Feb. 9 before a high-energy Atmosphereless Tour evening with Amanda Shires arrives on Feb. 15. L.A. Edwards also will perform.
From Motown to Soul Train: An Evening with Tonia Ray & The Sound Machine is on Feb. 21, Dan Deacon is back in town on Feb. 26 and Gold Connections + Stray Fossa will perform on a bill with Ceterus in a Leap Day show on Feb. 29.
March gets started with Fruition on March 3, The Districts with And the Kids on March 4 and Brent Cobb Duo with Maddie Medley, presented by WNRN, on March 20. Murder By Death’s 20th Anniversary, with Amigo The Devil, is on March 22, followed by ALO with Ben Morrison of The Brothers Comatose on March 31.
Stay on top of all the latest schedule additions at thesoutherncville.com.
At Sprint Pavilion
If you’ve enjoyed hearing Brittany Howard sing with Alabama Shakes, here’s your chance to hear her perform material from her new solo album, “Jaime.” Howard will sing at 7 p.m. April 17; gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45.
The next day, country hitmaker Brett Young brings The Chapters Tour to the Pavilion. The show begins at 8 p.m. April 18. Tickets are $49.50 lower reserved, $35 general admission lawn and $35 general admission pit.
May 10 brings AJR: The Neotheater World Tour, Part 2, featuring the Manhattan-based Met brothers — Adam on bass and vocals, Jack on vocals and guitar and Ryan on ukulele, piano and vocals. Tickets for the 7 p.m. show are $39.50.
Don’t forget that spring will bring the return of the enduring Fridays After Five series of free concerts. Learn about all the venue’s shows, keep up with new schedule additions and scoop up tickets at sprintpavil ion.com.
At John Paul Jones Arena
Cavalier basketball is the thriller of choice at the University of Virginia’s arena this time of year, but you’ll still want to ink the dates of some great upcoming shows. February also will be a busy month for entertainment at the venue.
KISS arrives at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, and David Lee Roth also will be on the bill.
Comedian Trevor Noah, host of “The Daily Show,” will be at JPJ at 8 p.m. Feb. 14.
The Lumineers will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 16.
Jason Aldean returns at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21. Morgan Wallen and Dee Jay Silver will perform, too.
MercyMe will be at the arena the next evening with Jeremy Camp and David Leonard. The show starts at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.
March will come in like a lion; the busy schedule includes The Roadshow at 6 p.m. March 8, The Harlem Globetrotters at 7 p.m. March 12, Dan + Shay at 7 p.m. March 13 and DaBaby at 8 p.m. March 14.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live offers two thrilling events for fans of all ages — at 12:30 p.m. April 4 and 3 p.m. April 5.
Zac Brown Band will come back to town for a show at 7 p.m. April 23.
For information, tickets and parking passes, go to johnpauljonesare na.com.
