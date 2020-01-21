The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will soon remove Lake Anna's Dike 3, citing deterioration and safety concerns.

The fishing catwalk, located off Moody Town Road, near Bumpass, is the only public access point to the lake within Louisa County, according to a news release from the county. The department recently suspended access to the catwalk.

The concrete pathway and platform will be removed next month, according to the release.

The county says it is working on a safer structure that will provide public fishing access.

In the meantime, fishing can still take place from the banks at the site.

“We all want the same thing, which is the citizens’ ongoing ability to safely enjoy Lake Anna,” said Mineral District Supervisor Duane Adams, according to the release. “I’m grateful to DGIF for their commitment to this common goal.”

