When Taarka performs for Prism Coffeehouse audience members on Friday evening at C’ville Coffee, listeners may be soaking in Middle Eastern sounds one minute and an old-time Appalachian vibe the next.
The band led by mandolinist and guitarist David Pelta-Tiller and his violinist wife, Enion, is a frequent visitor to Charlottesville. Fans can expect to hear everything from gypsy jazz to Eastern European folk music to jazz, rock, Indian, Celtic, old-time and bluegrass.
“We run the gamut of styles,” Pelta-Tiller said. “A lot of it comes from studying different traditions.”
Studying a Brazilian rhythm, for instance, can bring to mind a world of other influences, so writing original music in the new Brazilian vein may inspire the couple to “write a chorus or bridge with more of a Middle Eastern or a bluegrass feel,” he said.
“It’s just a matter of what attracts us. When something captures our interest, we try to learn it. We learn it by making our own version of it, or writing in the style of it.”
Friday’s show will include new compositions.
“We’re very excited and nervous because we’ve been writing a lot, and we have a lot of new material,” Pelta-Tiller said. “It’ll have a new vibe. I’ll be back and forth a lot between guitar and mandolin.”
“We’re not on the road all the time,” Pelta-Tiller said. “In the summer, we try to hit the festivals. We spend a good portion of our time at home, because we have a kid in middle school.”
The Pelta-Tillers’ son will be traveling with them for Friday’s Prism show, but then he’ll head home to return to school.
“He’s a good violin player and plays a little guitar and mandolin, too,” the proud dad said. “It’s what he does. He practices a couple of hours a day.”
Their son occasionally joins his parents on stage, but he’s under no pressure to perform. Pelta-Tiller grew up with music, and he was able to choose it for himself.
“It’s our life. It’s what I love,” Pelta-Tiller said. “Because it’s so important to me, and such a big part of my life, it needs an outlet.
“If you don’t have an audience, you’re sort of alone and in a cage. You stop existing, so to speak.”
By contrast, the musical conversation among performers and audience members enriches everyone involved.
“The performances are always a dance with the audience,” Pelta-Tiller said. “The real ideal is to take everyone who comes into a room into a new reality. To give them a vacation.”
Here’s hoping that it’s a vacation — and not a snow day.
“Last time we came to Charlottesville, we had a snowstorm,” Pelta-Tiller said.
