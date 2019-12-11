Fans of Moscow Ballet’s “The Great Russian Nutcracker” are familiar with the Dove of Peace, a graceful character with a 10-foot wingspan that requires two dancers to portray. This year, a new bird is winging its way into the cast.
After the Peacock arrives in Act II, “all the nations of the world dance around her,” producer Akiva Talmi said. “The peacock is a symbol of ultimate beauty. When she comes on stage, she introduces the nations of the world with a prayer of peace among nations.”
The bird was created by a South African artist with an animal conservation background, he said.
Moscow Ballet will present two performances of the classic ballet at the Paramount Theater on Sunday — one at 3 p.m., and the other at 7 p.m.
The Russian telling of the story of a young girl, the handmade nutcracker soldier she receives as a Christmas gift and the dazzling dreams it inspires brings in a new set piece this year that helps tell the story.
“There is an exciting new toy theater,” Talmi said, adding that it is based on the 19th-century Victorian stages on which puppets and toys starred and strutted. “It was a standard bourgeois item in English homes. The parents would go to Covent Garden [to see performances], and the kids would stay home and watch the toy theater.”
Crowned with gold-leaf embellishments, “it’s a prop that retells the story of ‘The Nutcracker’ during the party,” he said. Puppets from Prague will tell the story of young Masha, her Nutcracker Prince and the Mouse King.
Another storytelling device audience members can see during the party at Mayor Stahlbaumn’s grand home is a menagerie of 28-foot animal puppets representing a bull, a bear, a unicorn, an elephant, a firebird and a dove of peace. The party scene also offers a fond tribute to Marie Taglioni, the first dancer to perform en pointe. The Swedish dancer, who lived in St. Petersburg, “has a very famous pose in this ballet,” Talmi said.
A guest arrives at the party with a hurdy-gurdy with a ballerina on top.
“It enriches the ballet with a segment Moscow Ballet has that no one else has,” Talmi said.
Sixty local dance students will perform in the production. They’ve been training at Charlottesville’s Balletschool for months. Olga Pasternak, who led the local auditions in September, performed the role of Masha in the 2018 production.
If you’re hoping to capture some visions of sugarplums to take home, go to nutcracker.com/photo to register for digital photos with one of the ballerinas before and after the show and during intermission.
To learn more about the production, go to nutcracker.com. To get tickets and details about the local performances, go to theparamount.net.
