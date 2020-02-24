Grammy Award-winning rock band Tool will perform at 7:30 p.m. April 22 at John Paul Jones Arena. Blonde Redhead also will be on the bill.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tool recently took home the Grammy for best metal performance for its song "7empest." The band's new spring tour dates are being annouced as the band brings a sold-out Australian tour to a close.

Learn more at johnpauljonesarena.com.

