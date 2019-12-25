It’s that time of year again: everyone is looking back on a year of listening, watching and reading and then weighing in on what lingered and satisfied.
Take a look at the music and other delights that kept Daily Progress stalwarts entertained this year, and then think about your own top picks. Just stay out of drainage ditches and icy driveways.
Tyler Hammel, courts reporter:
Top 5 Albums:
1. “Pony,” Orville Peck
2. “Dedicated,” Carly Rae Jepsen
3. “Pang,” Caroline Polachek
4. “Magdalene,” FKA twigs
5. “Careful,” Boy Harsher
Top 5 Movies:
1. “Parasite”
2. “Midsommar”
3. “The Farewell”
4. “Hustlers”
5. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters”
Meghin Moore, digital content coordinator:
Top 5 Albums:
1. “i,i,” Bon Iver
2. “Better Oblivion Community Center,” Better Oblivion Community Center
3. “All Mirrors,” Angel Olsen
4. “On The Line,” Jenny Lewis
5. “Pony,” Orville Peck
Favorite 5 Songs:
“Wild Horses,” Noah Gundersen
“Demitasse,” Fireworks
“a morning song,” Oso Oso
“Supposed To Be,” Bad Books
“Tokyo,” Julien Baker
Ruth Serven Smith, assistant city editor:
5 new books I read this year:
1. “She Said”
2. “Fleishman is in trouble”
3. “Trick Mirror,” Jia Tolentino
4. “Inland,” Tea Obrecht
5. “Normal People,” Sally Rooney
Nolan Stout, city hall reporter:
Five times I injured myself this year:
1. Falling in a drainage ditch directly onto my hip after game four of the 2019 NHL Eastern Conference Final.
2. Bruising a rib while moshing to The Menzingers in Richmond.
3. Bruising my hand after a fall when I tried to take up rollerblading again.
4. Slipping on ice in the driveway and falling on the aforementioned hip.
5. Moving furniture and lifting with my back.
Five albums I listened to this year:
1. “Hello Exile,” The Menzingers
2. “This Too Won’t Pass,” Can’t Swim
3. “Too Afraid to Say (EP),” The Ones You Forgot
4. “Merci,” Save Face
5. “Painkillers,” Brian Fallon
Jane Dunlap Sathe, features editor:
Top 5 Awesome Cellists in 2019
1. Tomeka Reid. The jazz cellist and composer released “Old New” in October with her quartet, which includes bassist Jason Roebke, drummer Tomas Fujiwara and guitarist Mary Halvorson. You’ll also want to check out music by her trio, Hear in Now, which includes violinist Mazz Swift and bassist Silvia Bolognesi. Both inspiring bodies of work will make you wonder why there aren’t more jazz cellists.
2. Sheku Kanneh-Mason. The first black cellist to win the BBC Young Musician Competition back in 2016 performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2018 and came away with a massive new international following, and he spent a busy 2019 performing for those new fans. Now 20, he will release a new album in January that includes his performance of the Elgar Cello Concerto in E minor with the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sir Simon Rattle.
3. Wes Swing. The Charlottesville cellist directed an experimental dance film, “Sing to Me,” and performed in a dance festival in Shanghai earlier this year. When he’s not collaborating with other artists in a variety of disciplines, he often uses electronic looping to add texture to his solo performances.
4. Amit Peled. The 6-foot, 5-inch cellist, a frequent Tuesday Evening Concert Series guest, released two albums in 2019. “Bach Suites Volume 1,” released in February, captured the first three of J.S. Bach’s iconic Six Unaccompanied Cello Suites — G Major, D minor and C Major — on Pablo Casals’ beloved 1733 Gofriller cello. “Mozart Live,” which came out in August, teamed him up with Mount Vernon Virtuosi, his Maryland-based chamber orchestra of recent music graduates.
5. Stephen Isserlis. The well-traveled cellist, author and entertaining Twitter presence will return to Charlottesville for a March 22 concert at the Paramount Theater. His February release of Shostakovich, Kabalevsky and Prokofiev works performed with pianist Olli Mustonen topped the United Kingdom’s classical charts in its first week of release.
