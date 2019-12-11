Each time Trans-Siberian Orchestra performs its new production of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories,” the show that launched its popular rock theater performance concept, each member of the team pays special tribute to an innovator and friend.
They’re honoring the talent and dedication of Paul O’Neill, the founder, composer and lyricist behind TSO, who died in April 2017. O’Neill’s original vision went from a 1999 tour that reached 12,000 listeners in five cities to a phenomenon that entertained 9 million fans over a 12-year run of more than 1,224 performances.
At its heart is a rock opera about a young angel sent to Earth on Christmas Eve to bring back what best represents humanity. Listeners will hear songs from the triple-platinum album that haven’t been performed live in several years, including “Old City Bar” and “Ornament,” plus the big hits even most casual listeners remember — “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Promises to Keep,” “Good King Joy” and “This Christmas Day.”
This tour, which makes a stop at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday evening, also includes a greatest-hits second set containing “Christmas Canon” and “Wizards in Winter.”
Al Pitrelli, TSO’s music director and lead guitarist, and longtime TSO drummer Jeff Plate took time during a conference call to reflect on what the return of “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” has meant to them.
For Plate, O’Neill’s carefully chosen words resonate with deeper meaning this time around.
“When we first started doing these tours, we realized that these lyrics and these stories that Paul wrote really meant a lot to a lot of people,” Plate said. “And, I think, just as you get older, you start going through adversity and you lose family members, and you lose friends, and all this and that, his lyrics really just kind of come around and hit home — like you never really realize what that song meant until you’ve lived through some of this stuff.
“For me, personally, ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories’ was just something that helped me get through a very difficult time for the first several years that we did that tour, so that meant a lot to me,” Plate said. “But, over the years, every one of these songs, lyrically, once you really start paying attention to what the lyrics are saying and what they mean in the end of the song — it really affects all of us, I think.”
For Pitrelli, revisiting the songs brings back bittersweet memories.
“With the audience and myself on stage and the rest of the band, lyrics are so important,” Pitrelli said. “They’re so pertinent today from right when we first heard Paul read these to us 25, 26 years ago, you know? But it’s like anything else; I miss him every moment of every day. I can only imagine what his wife and his daughter feel like, and the rest of his immediate family.
“But, playing these songs, standing on stage, sitting in rehearsal and re-learning them in my bedroom when I’m getting ready to go to work, I could tell you every moment of the recording process. I could tell you what he was wearing, what we were eating, what we were laughing about, what we were arguing about, what the studio looked like, smelled like — everything about it. So it immediately takes me back to the origins of this whole thing.
“And that’s really bittersweet,” Pitrelli continued. “A lot of times, I’ll smile, because it was some of the greatest times in my life — and, at other times, I can’t help but tear up, because when you miss somebody, there’s no negotiating with that. But what I do have is I have those memories and his smile, and those big blue eyes of his that are in my heart and soul for the rest of my life.”
The not-so-jolly reality of presenting a wildly popular holiday show is that its performers won’t be home in time for Christmas; the current 66-city tour will wind up Dec. 30 at Chicago’s Allstate Arena. But they value the opportunity to recognize loyal fans — the folks they fondly call their “repeat offenders” — who’ve attended the TSO shows since they began in 1999.
“So, sometimes you look out there and it is kind of, I guess, an extended family of sorts — where the first four or five songs, you’re looking out, acknowledging each other, from the audience to the stage and the stage to the audience,” Pitrelli said. “So, it is a different way to spend the holidays, but it’s the most wonderful way I could have ever dreamed of doing it, because it’s just Christmas twice a day for about six weeks.
“Then, our respective families, they come out and they visit us. My wife and my daughters and my sons will visit me a couple [of] times, and we have Christmas in a different city each year. Then, when we get home on December 30th, New Year’s Eve then becomes our home or our family traditional Christmas, even though New Year’s Day becomes Christmas Day for us.”
The musicians and crew have become a family over the years.
“Even some of the guys on the crew, they’ve been with us for 15, 20 years,” Pitrelli said. “We’ve all grown up together under this heading of Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the stories that Paul wrote and that we had the privilege of helping him bring to life.”
Audience members will recognize quickly that it’s not just work for these performers; it’s personal.
“So it does hit home on stage,” Pitrelli said. “... If we went through the motions, the audience would read it as fraudulent; the audience knows we’re rejoicing in his work at all times. And that’s something that I’m so proud of, because I get to go to work every day saying, ‘You know what? I’m going to play these songs like it’s the first time.’ Because, for me, every night is the first time.”
Over the years, show by show, the TSO musicians and crew members have created a meaningful holiday of their own.
“From the outside looking in, they’re like, well, how can you do that?” Pitrelli said. “But from us looking out, it’s like, well, we don’t really know any different. We love this, and this is what we do.”
Plate said that the touring tradition isn’t meaningful only to the TSO team on stage. “This is our 21st year of doing these tours, and, I think, for a lot of our fans, they don’t know any different, either. And it’s come to a point where a lot of these people, they can’t celebrate Christmas or get into the spirit until they see our show.”
Plate added, “So, for us, it’s a huge responsibility —not just to perform this show, but we also realize that a lot of these people really kind of depend on us to kick this whole thing into gear in terms of the holiday spirit, so it’s very cool.”
For tickets and details, go online to johnpauljonesarena.com.
