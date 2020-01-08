VDOT clears snow in Charlottesville

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS VDOT crews work to clear streets of snow Wednesday in Albemarle County.

 ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS

Local police fielded a flurry of calls for service during Tuesday's snowfall.

While many calling were area residents whose tires stuck or skidded in the flakes, some reported car crashes and injuries.

The Albemarle County Police Department on Twitter said it responded to 100 calls for service between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., during the peak of the weather event.

Between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m., the department responded to 51 car crashes, 25 disabled vehicles and one abandoned vehicle, according to spokeswoman Emily Kilroy. Any residents who still need to report a crash to contact the Emergency Communications Center at (434) 977-9041.

Tyler Hawn, the spokesman for the Charlottesville Police Department, said city officers responded to about a dozen crashes Tuesday.

Some incidents sent people to the hospital; University of Virginia Medical Center spokesman Eric Swensen said that as of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, the hospital had treated nine people with injuries related to the snow.

As temperatures neared 40 degrees Fahrenheit Wednesday morning, the rapidly dripping, melting snow should be gone soon from Charlottesville streets and sidewalks, though the National Weather Service predicts spots of gusty winds and some scattered flurries across Virginia.

