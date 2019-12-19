Two people were arrested early Thursday and charged with vandalizing the statue of Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson, Charlottesville police say.
The arrests occurred around 3:30 a.m., and the pair is being charged with vandalism and trespassing, according to a police spokesman.
No records of the arrests were available in Charlottesville General District Court on Thursday morning, but police said they will release more information during the day.
The statue has been vandalized at least three times since October when portions of the faces of figures on the statue’s base were chiseled off. The base was spray painted earlier this month.
