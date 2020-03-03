4 p.m.: With only three hours left until polls close, more than 29,000 voters in Albemarle County and Charlottesville have cast ballots in Virginia's Super Tuesday Democratic Party primary.
An estimated 31% of registered voters, about 9,720, cast ballots in the city and 24.7% of county voters, about 19,500, voted by 4 p.m.
No precinct information was immediately available from county officials, but city election officers estimated that the Key Recreation precinct had the highest percentage of registered voters show up, with 37.4%.
The Walker precinct had 37% turnout, Johnson had 33% and Clark had 32.6%, figures showed.
In 2016, voters cast ballots to determine both Republican and Democratic presidential nominees.
That summer, 11,230 city residents voted in the primary, according to city data, for a turnout rate of 35%.
In the county, the dual-party primary inspired a 41% turnout rate.
_________
1 p.m.: More than 20,000 voters in Albemarle County and Charlottesville cast ballots in the Democratic Party’s presidential primary as of 1 p.m., according to area elections officials.
An estimated 22.4% of city voters, or 6,996 people, had cast ballots by 1 p.m., the city registrar’s office said.
Albemarle County saw 17.7% of voters, or 13,992, turn out in the same time period.
No serious glitches have been reported in the balloting.
11 a.m.: Central Virginians are making their way through cloudy skies to polling places today to join residents of 13 other states in the Super Tuesday Democratic Party presidential primary scramble for delegate votes.
According to Charlottesville voting officials, about 2,944 voters, an estimated 9.4% of the city’s registered voters, had cast ballots by 9 a.m.
Clark and Johnson precincts led the voting with 11.4% of registered voters turning out in each of the two precincts.
An estimated 7.1% of Albemarle County voters, about 5,628, had made it to the polls by 9 a.m., officials said.
The only question on the ballot Tuesday is for the Democratic presidential nominee. The remaining candidates are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
No snags have been reported in the balloting process locally, but other states were not as lucky as voters in Tennessee dealt with the aftermath of deadly tornadoes that struck overnight and strong winds and heavy rains knocked out power to parts of Alabama.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper told the Associated Press that alternate polling places were arranged for 15 precincts out of 169 in Nashville's combined city-county area after a tornado crashed through the city overnight, killing eight.
Davidson County Administrator of Elections Jeff Roberts said his office had set up two super precincts where voters from anywhere in the county could cast a ballot. The sites are off of main thoroughfares not closed due to damage.
The damage could hamper vote counting however as many streets are closed in the city and county and votes will be counted in a central office.
In rural central Alabama, high winds howled five counties faced tornado warnings. In rural Bibb County, southwest of Birmingham, warnings went off just as poll workers opened the balloting places and wind knocked out power.
The precinct’s two electronic voting machines had battery backups and a few people had cast ballots less than an hour later.
“We’re voting by flashlight,” volunteer Gwen Thompson told the Associated Press.
