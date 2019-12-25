Thursday (Dec. 26)
Cheesy Team Trivia: 7-8 p.m., Heritage on Main at 309 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 946–6166, frree.
Friday (Dec. 27)
Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., The French Press at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 221-6568, free.
Saturday (Dec. 28)
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733. $52-$26.
Sunday (Dec. 29)
"A Christmas Carol": 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$26.
Monday (Dec. 30)
Avenue of Evergreens: The MaDee Project continues displaying beautifully decorated evergreens, 11 a.m., The Blackburn Inn at 301 Greenville Ave. in Staunton, (540) 849-9635, free.
Tuesday (Dec. 31)
Noon Year’s Eve party: New Year festivities for those who can’t stay up till midnight, 11 a.m. to noon, Waynesboro Public Library. (540) 942-6746, free.
Wednesday (Jan. 1):
No performances scheduled; everything closed for New Year’s Day
