Thursday (Dec. 26)

Cheesy Team Trivia: 7-8 p.m., Heritage on Main at 309 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 946–6166, frree.

Friday (Dec. 27)

Open Mic Night: 7-9 p.m., The French Press at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 221-6568, free.

Saturday (Dec. 28)

"A Midsummer Night’s Dream": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733. $52-$26.

Sunday (Dec. 29)

"A Christmas Carol": 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$26.

Monday (Dec. 30)

Avenue of Evergreens: The MaDee Project continues displaying beautifully decorated evergreens,  11 a.m., The Blackburn Inn at 301 Greenville Ave. in Staunton, (540) 849-9635, free.

Tuesday (Dec. 31)

Noon Year’s Eve party: New Year festivities for those who can’t stay up till midnight, 11 a.m. to noon, Waynesboro Public Library. (540) 942-6746, free.

Wednesday (Jan. 1):

No performances scheduled; everything closed for New Year’s Day

