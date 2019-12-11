Thursday
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, tickets start at $26.
Friday
Wilson Fairchild: The country music duo of Wil and Langdon Reid, 8 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, $35.
Saturday
”The Nutcracker”: Studio for the Performing Arts and Albemarle Ballet Theatre present the beloved classic, 2 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, $20, $14 children and seniors.
Sunday
WeihnachtsMarkt — Christmas Market: Inaugural German-style Christmas market with hot mulled wine, live German Christmas music, eight artisan stands, fresh and grilled oysters, homemade German treats, and homemade artisanal Italian chocolates, 1-6 p.m., Barren Ridge Vineyards, (540) 248–3300, free.
Monday
Monday at the Movies: Screening of “Dr. Zhivago” (1965) in Monday at the Movies series, 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.
Tuesday
Schola Cantorum Christmas Concert: Schola Cantorum presents its first-ever Christmas concert in its first performance at the Wayne Theatre, 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943-9999, $18, $12 students.
Wednesday
Countdown to Christmas Movie Sing-Alongs: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” will be screened, 4 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.
