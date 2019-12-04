Friday
Christmas Wonderland: Visit Santa’s workshop, admire beautiful lights, enjoy cookies and hot chocolate, make Christmas ornaments, decorate gingerbread men with Mrs. Claus, and more, Creative Works Farm at 107 Creative Works Farm Lane in Waynesboro, (540) 471-1659. $10, free for children ages 2 and younger.
Saturday
Waynesboro Christmas Parade: Downtown Waynesboro’s Christmas parade, 6 p.m., (540) 942-6735, free.
Sunday
Winterfaire at SVAC: Holiday shopping event featuring items from local artisans, noon, Shenandoah Valley Art Center at 126 S. Wayne Ave., (540) 949–7662, free.
Monday
Monday at the Movies: Screening of “Brigadoon” (1954), 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, pay as you will.
Tuesday
Tuesday Night Lights on the 1320!: Open bracket continues, 6:30 p.m., Luke’s Hobbies LLC at 400 W Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 451–7240, $5 per car, six per car max, $1 light money, $1 dial money.
Wednesday
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told”: 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, tickets start at $20.
