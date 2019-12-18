Thursday
Mosaic Handbell Ensemble Holiday Concert: Seasonal and pop music, 7 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.
Friday
Barefoot Movement: Heartfelt bluegrass-style music, 7:30 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, $25, $15 student.
Saturday
"Elf" Movie Screening/Community Sing-Along: 6:30 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, free.
Sunday
"The Nutcracker": Ballet presented by Old Dominion Performance Arts Studio, 3:30 p.m., Kate Collins Middle School, (540) 324-4049, $12-$5.
Monday
“Every Christmas Story Ever Told and Then Some”: 5 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $59-$20.
Tuesday
"A Christmas Carol": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $59-$20.
