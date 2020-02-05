THURSDAY

Acoustic Open Mic Night: All musicians are invited to sign up and share their talents, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Barren Ridge Vineyards at 984 Barren Ridge Road in Fishersville, (540) 248–3300, free.

FRIDAY

"Henry IV, Part 2": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.

SATURDAY

No events submitted.

SUNDAY

"Much Ado About Nothing": 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.

MONDAY

Monday at the Movies: Screenings of “Grand Illusion” (1937) at 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay-what-you-will admission.

TUESDAY

Valen-pup Party: Positive Paws therapy dogs will be at a party complete with story time, crafts and sweets, 6:30-8 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.

WEDNESDAY

Midday Music with The Loya Brothers: Noon-1 p.m., Light lunch will be provided, Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.

Tags

Load comments