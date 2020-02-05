THURSDAY
Acoustic Open Mic Night: All musicians are invited to sign up and share their talents, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Barren Ridge Vineyards at 984 Barren Ridge Road in Fishersville, (540) 248–3300, free.
FRIDAY
"Henry IV, Part 2": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.
SATURDAY
No events submitted.
SUNDAY
"Much Ado About Nothing": 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse at American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.
MONDAY
Monday at the Movies: Screenings of “Grand Illusion” (1937) at 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay-what-you-will admission.
TUESDAY
Valen-pup Party: Positive Paws therapy dogs will be at a party complete with story time, crafts and sweets, 6:30-8 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.
WEDNESDAY
Midday Music with The Loya Brothers: Noon-1 p.m., Light lunch will be provided, Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.
