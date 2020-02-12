THURSDAY
Special presentation of the film “Rosenwald”: 6 p.m., Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.
FRIDAY
Valentine's Day Carriage Rides: Dinner, sticky buns, cider, beer and hot chocolate available, 6-9 p.m., Stable Craft Brewing Company at 375 Madrid Road in Waynesboro, (540) 490–2609, $15 per person.
SATURDAY
"Henry IV, Part 2": American Shakespeare Center presents “King Henry IV, Part 2," 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, $60-$20.
SUNDAY
"Much Ado About Nothing": American Shakespeare Center presents “Much Ado About Nothing,” 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, $60-$20.
MONDAY
No events submitted for Presidents Day.
TUESDAY
Tuesday Trivia: 6:30 p.m., Basic City Beer Co. at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–1010, free.
WEDNESDAY
No events submitted.
