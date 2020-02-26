THURSDAY
"A King and No King": 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, pay what you will.
FRIDAY
"Much Ado About Nothing": 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.
SATURDAY
"Henry IV, Part 2": 2 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.
SUNDAY
Beethoven’s 250th Birthday Bash: Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra concludes its "Beethoven's 250th Birthday Bash" performances, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church at 249 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 942-3828, free.
MONDAY
Monday at the Movies: “To Catch a Thief” (1955), screenings at 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.
TUESDAY
Arlo Guthrie: 7:30 p.m., Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, tickets start at $75.
WEDNESDAY
No events submitted.
