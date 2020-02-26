THURSDAY

"A King and No King": 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, pay what you will.

FRIDAY

"Much Ado About Nothing": 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.

SATURDAY

"Henry IV, Part 2": 2 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.

SUNDAY

Beethoven’s 250th Birthday Bash: Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra concludes its "Beethoven's 250th Birthday Bash" performances, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church at 249 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 942-3828, free.

MONDAY

Monday at the Movies:  “To Catch a Thief” (1955), screenings at 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.

TUESDAY

Arlo Guthrie: 7:30 p.m., Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, tickets start at $75.

WEDNESDAY

No events submitted.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Augusta County. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to skelly@newsvirginian.com.
