THURSDAY
Live music: 6 p.m., E&J’s Deli Pub at 2800-C W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 221–2927, free.
FRIDAY
Locust Isle: The Patrick Estate Exhibition Grand Opening & Reception: Grand opening of new exhibit, 5:30 p.m., Waynesboro Heritage Museum, (540) 943 – 3943, free.
SATURDAY
Who Shot John: 6 p.m., Basic City Beer Co. at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–1010, free.
SUNDAY
Staged reading of “The Defamation of Cicely Lee”: Staged reading of play by Emma Whipday, winner of Shakespeare’s New Contemporaries, 7 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, free.
MONDAY
Monday at the Movies screening of “The Untouchables” (1987): 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay-what-you-will admission.
TUESDAY
Tuesday Trivia: 6:30 p.m., includes food, beer, and the opportunity to win prizes, Basic City Beer Co., (540) 943–1010, free.
WEDNESDAY
Start the New Year with Meditation: Led by Gerry Gorman, who has been a meditator for more than 30 years, 7 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.
