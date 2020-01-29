THURSDAY
Live Music at E&J's: Live music and optional refreshments, 6 p.m., E&J’s Deli Pub at 2800-C W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 221–2927, free.
FRIDAY
"King Henry IV, Part II": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars stage at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (540) 851-1733. tickets start at $20.
SATURDAY
Chanticleer: Acclaimed a cappella group performs, 7:30 p.m., Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, $55.
SUNDAY
"Much Ado about Nothing": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars stage at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, tickets start at $20.
MONDAY
Monday at the Movies: Screening of “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes” (1953), 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, admission on pay-what-you-will basis.
TUESDAY
Tuesday Trivia: Guests can test their knowledge and enjoy food and beverages, 6:30 p.m., Basic City Beer Co. at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–1010, free admission.
WEDNESDAY
No events submitted.
