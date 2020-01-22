THURSDAY

This Isn't Your Granddaddy's Moon: Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with “Sky Guy Greg” (Greg Redfern), NASA JOL Solar System Ambassador and university professor of physics and astronomy, making a presentation on the origin of the moon and missions sent to the moon by NASA, China and India, and manned efforts, 7 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.

FRIDAY

"Much Ado about Nothing": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, tickets start at $20.

SATURDAY

Carpenters Songbook with Ash White: Ash White and other area vocalists celebrate the Carpenters’ No. 1 hits, 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, $18, $12 students.

SUNDAY

No events submitted.

MONDAY

Monday at the Movies: Screening of “Sabrina” (1954) in Monday at the Movies series, 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, pay-what-you-will admission.

TUESDAY

Tuesday Trivia: 6:30 p.m., Basic City Beer Co. at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–1010, free.

WEDNESDAY

No events submitted.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Augusta County. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to skelly@newsvirginian.com.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Augusta County. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to skelly@newsvirginian.com.

Tags

Load comments