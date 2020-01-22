THURSDAY
This Isn't Your Granddaddy's Moon: Celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with “Sky Guy Greg” (Greg Redfern), NASA JOL Solar System Ambassador and university professor of physics and astronomy, making a presentation on the origin of the moon and missions sent to the moon by NASA, China and India, and manned efforts, 7 p.m., Waynesboro Public Library, (540) 942–6746, free.
FRIDAY
"Much Ado about Nothing": 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, tickets start at $20.
SATURDAY
Carpenters Songbook with Ash White: Ash White and other area vocalists celebrate the Carpenters’ No. 1 hits, 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, $18, $12 students.
SUNDAY
No events submitted.
MONDAY
Monday at the Movies: Screening of “Sabrina” (1954) in Monday at the Movies series, 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, pay-what-you-will admission.
TUESDAY
Tuesday Trivia: 6:30 p.m., Basic City Beer Co. at 1010 E. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–1010, free.
WEDNESDAY
No events submitted.
