THURSDAY

”A King and No King”: 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $54-$20.

FRIDAY

”Much Ado About Nothing”: 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.

SATURDAY

”Henry IV, Part 2”: 7:30 p.m., American Shakespeare Center at Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851-1733, $60-$20.

SUNDAY

“The Outsider”: The [Waynesboro] Players present the Virginia premiere of the political comedy, 2 p.m., Waynesboro Golf and Country Club at 1117 Meadowbrook Road in Waynesboro, (540) 943–1131, $15.

MONDAY

Monday at the Movies: Screenings of “Sullivan’s Travels” (1942) at 2 and 7 p.m., Wayne Theatre at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, (540) 943–9999, pay what you will.

TUESDAY

No events submitted.

WEDNESDAY

No events submitted.

This calendar includes performing arts events in Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Augusta County. All events must be open to the public. Information must be received at least two weeks before the event occurs. Send the time, day, date and location of your event, plus any ticket prices or fees and a telephone number the public may call, to skelly@newsvirginian.com.

