Friday
Open mic night: 7 p.m., The French Press at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 221-6568, free.
Saturday
OMBrew yoga class: Yoga and beer come together in this event, 10:30 a.m., Seven Arrows Brewing Company in Waynesboro, (540) 221–6968, $10.
Sunday
”Elf the Musical Jr.”: 3 p.m., The Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, $15.
Monday
Monday at the Movies: Screening of “The Sting (1973),” 2 and 7 p.m., The Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, admission by donation.
Tuesday
Playhouse Tour: 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851–1733, $7 per ticket.
Wednesday
Winterfaire at SVAC: Shenandoah Valley Art Center kicks off its holiday shopping event featuring local artisans’ works, 1 p.m., 126 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 949–7662, free.
Thursday
”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse, (540) 851–1733, pay what you will.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.