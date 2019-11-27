Friday

Open mic night: 7 p.m., The French Press at 134 N. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 221-6568, free.

Saturday

OMBrew yoga class: Yoga and beer come together in this event, 10:30 a.m., Seven Arrows Brewing Company in Waynesboro, (540) 221–6968, $10.

Sunday

”Elf the Musical Jr.”: 3 p.m., The Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, $15.

Monday

Monday at the Movies: Screening of “The Sting (1973),” 2 and 7 p.m., The Wayne Theatre, (540) 943–9999, admission by donation.

Tuesday

Playhouse Tour: 2 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse in Staunton, (540) 851–1733, $7 per ticket.

Wednesday

Winterfaire at SVAC: Shenandoah Valley Art Center kicks off its holiday shopping event featuring local artisans’ works, 1 p.m., 126 S. Wayne Ave. in Waynesboro, (540) 949–7662, free.

Thursday

”A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m., Blackfriars Playhouse, (540) 851–1733, pay what you will.

