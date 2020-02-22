Venice Baroque Orchestra will be teaming up with Swedish mezzo-soprano Ann Hallenberg this week for the next event in the Tuesday Evening Concert Series. Giampiero Zanocco is concertmaster for an evening of music by Vivaldi, Handel, Torri and Broschi.
Listen for “Sinfonia in B minor for Strings and Basso Continuo, RV 168” by Vivaldi, Handel’s “Dopo l’orrore (aria from ‘Ottone’)” and Torri’s “Quando il flebile usignolo (aria from ‘L’Ippolito’).” Next will be four Vivaldi works — “Concerto for Strings in B-flat Major, RV 167,” “Gelido in ogni vena (aria from ‘Il Farnace’),” “Armatae face et anguibus (‘Juditha Triumphans’),” and “Concerto in D Major for strings and basso continuo, RV 121.”
Handel’s “Crude Furie (‘Serse’)” and “Vieni, o figlio (‘Ottone’)” will follow.
Vivaldi’s “Concerto in C Major for strings and basso continuo, RV 119,” Handel’s “Scherza infida (‘Ariodante’)” and Broschi’s “Son quail nave (‘Artaserse’)” will round out the program.
The award-winning Venice Baroque Orchestra was founded in 1997 by harpsichordist and Baroque scholar Andrea Marcon.
Hallenberg’s operatic repertoire includes many roles by Mozart, Gluck, Rossini, Handel, Vivaldi, Massenet and Monteverdi. She has recorded more than 40 CDs and DVDs.
Free parking is available in the Central Grounds Parking Garage on Emmet Street.
The concert is made possible by principal underwriters Vesta Lee Gordon and BB&T Wealth.
For tickets, go to arts boxofice.virginia.edu or dial (434) 924-3376.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.