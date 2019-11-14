The NCAA field hockey tournament includes only 18 teams.
While basketball programs or soccer teams may ease into the tournament with a relatively weak opponent — at least on paper — there’s no such luck in field hockey.
Virginia (16-4, 4-2 ACC) opens its national title hunt with a Friday home match against Delaware (16-3). The CAA champion Blue Hens are familiar with big moments, having won the national championship in 2016. It’s quite the challenge for the opening match of the tournament.
“All teams have to be prepared,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “The brackets are brutal, and it’s just a matter of finding our game fast and putting our game out there and playing one game at a time.”
UVa has yet to win the field hockey national title despite reaching the NCAA semifinals four times in program history. Despite having never won it all, there’s no use looking ahead as an elite Delaware team awaits in the opening game.
The Cavaliers are adopting a game-by-game approach, as most squads do this time of year. Luckily for the Cavaliers, they won’t be surprised by the level of competition in the tournament. Six of the 18 teams in the field are ACC teams, and 13 of Virginia’s 20 games were against teams that were ranked at the time of the game.
With six wins in their last seven games against ranked opponents and a 3-1 record this season in overtime games, the Cavaliers feel confident heading into Friday’s win-or-go-home match against Delaware.
“We feel very prepared for this time of year,” senior striker Catesby Willis said. “We are no stranger to overtime and close games, so that really keeps us ready.”
By earning a top-4 seed — UVa is seeded third — the Cavaliers hold an advantage over the rest of their bracket by hosting this weekend’s games. They host Delaware Friday at noon with the winner facing the winner St. Joseph’s and Maryland. The second match will be held on Charlottesville on Sunday.
The Cavaliers boast an 8-2 home record and their only losses in Charlottesville are to top-seeded North Carolina and Boston College. Both those teams sit on the opposite side of the NCAA Tournament bracket. UVa’s home-field advantage gives it a chance to make the NCAA semifinals before playing a tournament game outside of Charlottesville.
“Being home gives us a little bit more comfort,” redshirt freshman back Lizzy Shim said. “We know the field. We can have our same routines going into the game. It’s really nice to have that little edge.”
Each game has a chance to be the Cavaliers’ last of the season, and Shim understands that feeling well. Despite only being a redshirt freshman, Shim underwent a challenging rehab process after an injury caused her to miss last season. She then dealt with a separate medical issue this summer.
Shim, who was a standout high-school athlete at The Covenant School in Charlottesville, said she was focused on learning how to walk correctly again at points during the past year, and she wasn’t sure what her field hockey future held in store.
“I didn’t really have any expectations,” Shim said. “Worst came to worst, I wasn’t going to be able to walk normally ever again.”
She’s feeling better now, and she played in five games in October.
“I don’t take anything for granted anymore because it can be taken away from you very quickly,” Shim said. “It gives me a new perspective on how I play and how I do things now because any game could be your last game. I think if you play as hard as you can and you do everything like it is your last game, it really does make a difference on your attitude and how you play.”
The Cavaliers hope to adopt Shim’s attitude heading into a challenging postseason. With the level of competition on the field, every team poses a legitimate national title threat, but each squad knows every game could be their last.
