The Virginia Film Festival’s VAFF at Violet Crown Series returns at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 with a screening of Takashi Miike’s “First Love” at Violet Crown Charlottesville.
The Japanese director’s crime thriller combines slapstick comedy and romance with gangster-genre action and violence to tell the story of Leo, a boxer with an inoperable brain tumor, and Yuri, whose father has sold her to pay off his debts. It is shown in Japanese with English subtitles.
Miyabi Goto, a postdoctoral research associate in East Asian languages at the University of Virginia, will introduce the film.
Coming up in the series will be animator Hayao Miyazaki’s Oscar-winning “Spirited Away” on March 17, “Animation Show of Shows” on April 21, “He Dreams of Giants” by on May 19 and “And The We Danced” on June 16.
“Spirited Away,” which tells the story of 10-year-old Chihiro’s quest to rescue her parents after they have been transformed into animals, won the Academy Award for best animated film in 2003. It is in Japanese with English subtitles. The March 17 screening is presented in collaboration with the Virginia Festival of the Book, and book festival guest Susan Napier, author of “Miyakaziworld: A Life in Art,” will present an introduction and a post-screening book signing.
The 21st outing of “Animation Show of Shows” on April 21 includes “Daughter,” “The Fox and the Bird,” “Hounds,” and “Rubicon.”
May 19 brings “He Dreams of Giants,” the third film in a trilogy following director Terry Gilliam’s quarter-century quest to get a film adaptation of “Don Quixote” off the ground. This project picks up 17 years after Gilliam’s 2000 attempt failed.
“And Then We Danced,” presented in Georgian with English subtitles, sparked protests when it opened in Georgia with its themes of homosexuality in conservative Georgian society. The film, to be screened June 16, follows Merab, a dancer whose conflict between professional rivalry and romance threatens his future in dance, his relationship with his longtime dance partner and his family ties.
Tickets will be available one month before each screening at violetcrown.com. Learn more about the series at virginiafilm festival.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.