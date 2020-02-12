This year's Virginia Film Festival will take place from Oct. 21 to 25 in a variety of Charlottesville locations.
The festival, now in its 33rd year, will begin Oct. 21 with its Opening Night Film event at the Paramount Theater and its Opening Night Gala at the Jefferson Theater, festival organizers announced Wednesday. The full schedule of screenings, panel discussions and related events with guest actors, directors, producers, screenwriters and other industry professionals will get started on Oct. 22.
“We had great feedback from our audience last year about the expansion of the Festival to five days,” said Jody Kielbasa, director of the Virginia Film Festival and vice provost for the arts at the University of Virginia. “Our Wednesday evening opening night film and gala allows us to put a well-deserved spotlight for those events and then to kick off the Festival’s full schedule on Thursday, In addition, our move to October puts us in the best position to attract highly desirable films and guests, based on festival and release date calendars.”
Four films that were screened at the VAFF went on to win a total of six Academy Awards on Feb. 9. "Parasite" took home Oscars for best director and best original screenplay for Bong Joon Ho, best picture and best international feature. Laura Dern won the best-supporting-actress statuette for her work in "Marriage Story." Taika Waititi received the best adapted screenplay award for "Jojo Rabbit."
Other films screened at VAFF picked up Oscar nominations, including "Pain and Glory," "Harriet," "The Two Popes," "The Cave" and "St. Louis Superman."
The VAFF Call for Entries is open, and entry fees can be waived for Virginia residents and students at Virginia schools. Filmmakers from outside Virginia who enter by the June 8 regular deadline will pay $35 to submit features and $15 for short films. Those who enter by the July 13 extended deadline will pay $50 to submit features and $25 for shorts. Students outside Virginia may submit films for $10. Filmmakers will be notified by Sept. 18 about whether their films have been accepted.
For complete submission guidelines and waiver codes, go to virginiafilmfestival.org/submit-a-film. Questions may be emailed to vaffsubmissions@virginia.edu. For details about the festival, go to virginiafilmfestival.org.
