After its second open week of the season, the Virginia football team (7-3, 5-2 ACC) prepares for a home matchup with the Liberty Flames (6-4) on Saturday.
The Cavaliers’ biggest game of the season comes next Friday, when Virginia Tech comes to town for a critical ACC Coastal Division matchup, but they’re trying to focus on the present.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall and the four players who joined him at UVa’s weekly press conference on Monday spoke highly of Liberty and said they aren’t looking ahead to the Black Friday showdown with the Hokies. They’re focused on picking up their eighth win of the season against Liberty.
Not looking ahead to Virginia Tech is easier said than done, but the Cavaliers say they’re locked in on Liberty.
“I think it’s hard when there’s a game of significance with the implications that it has, meaning that it is a rivalry game and it is potentially for the Coastal Division championship, until you watch Liberty on film,” Mendenhall said. “That’s a quick reality check.”
The Flames present a challenge offensively. Quarterback Stephen Calvert has tossed 23 touchdowns to just three interceptions, and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden is one of just 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, which is given to the best receiver in college football. They’ve scored at least 20 points in seven of their past eight games and only lost by seven points to BYU two weeks ago.
Virginia expects a decent test from the Flames.
“We’re just focusing on Liberty [because] Liberty’s a good team,” wide receiver Hasise Dubois said. “They have a dynamic offense, and we just have to go out there and play our game. We’re not really worried about Virginia Tech too much because we’re about this week.”
Earlier in the season, the Cavaliers struggled in a game against Old Dominion a week prior to playing Notre Dame. They don’t want to make that same mistake twice in one season.
“I mean, shoot, we almost lost to ODU,” UVa quarterback Bryce Perkins said. “So, we can’t overlook anybody. We have to focus and we are focused. I think we’re doing a really good job of dialing into Liberty and we just gotta keep doing that and keep pressing that issue.”
While the players expect a challenge, the Flames are 0-2 against Power 5 teams with double-digit losses to Syracuse and Rutgers, two of the worst Power 5 teams in the country. Keeping Saturday’s game competitive will be a tough task for Liberty.
Offensive improvement
With an injured secondary struggling the past two weeks, the offense has picked up the slack. Perkins has accounted for 854 total yards and seven touchdowns the past two weeks. He’s been electric, and the offensive line has stepped up gradually throughout the season.
“Like anything, just with games, everybody grows,” Perkins said. “We’re all growing, still growing as players and they battled through so much adversity and to see them play how they’re playing is really inspiring and great, especially five guys on the line … I’m proud of those guys.”
Offensive improvement helped the Cavaliers score a combined 71 points in the past two games. The Liberty defense has allowed an average of 35 points per game the past four weeks, and two teams scored 44 points on the Flames during that stretch.
Bye week preparation
This is the second time this season the Cavaliers come off a bye week. Previously, UVa lost 17-9 to Miami after an open week.
While the secondary won’t add any players returning from injury this week, according to Mendenhall, the Cavaliers were able to give inexperienced players more reps during the week off. They’ll need the work in the secondary with a prolific Liberty passing attack coming to town.
“It was necessary,” Perkins said of the bye. “Just guys being beat up, I mean all over college football at around this time, guys are always going to be not 100 percent healthy. So, it came at the right time, getting guys healthy. Nursing injuries and scheming as well, too, so I thought it was pretty productive.”
Perkins says he feels great, and his knee that bothered him earlier in the year feels healthy.
Extra points
» Mendenhall said studying the BYU-Liberty game tape from two weeks ago was the first time he watched a BYU game since leaving the school to become UVa’s head coach.
» Virginia’s Black Friday game against Virginia Tech is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will air on ABC.
