Virginia women’s soccer goalkeeper Laurel Ivory will miss the NCAA Tournament due to an injury suffered in Sunday’s ACC Championship match against North Carolina, head coach Steve Swanson said Wednesday.
“We will not have her services, unfortunately, for the NCAA Tournament,” Swanson said. “It’s a big blow. She’s been a huge part of our team and has been an extraordinary leader for us in the back.”
Ivory, a junior, started 19 of the team’s 20 games this season and only allowed six goals in 1,752 minutes in goal. Her goals against average of .31 ranks fifth best nationally. She’s one of the top goalkeepers in all of college soccer.
The Cavaliers will turn to sophomore Michaela Moran, who has seen action in five games this season. She has a goals against average of 1.29 in her limited action.
Swanson feels confident in what Moran can provide in Ivory’s absence. He says she’s played well in her time on the field this season, and she’s impressed her teammates and coaches in practice.
“I think it’s an opportunity for her, and I think she’ll rise to the challenge,” Swanson said. “I think the team will rise to the challenge of not having Laurel in the postseason.”
