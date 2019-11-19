The Virginia men’s basketball team’s identity is defense, but when the Cavaliers needed points in Tuesday’s 61-55 win over Vermont, they found them.
The Cavaliers (4-0) faced their first second-half deficit of the season after Vermont’s Anthony Lamb put on a shooting performance that reminded Virginia fans of Purdue’s Carsen Edwards. The Catamounts’ star hit 3-point shot after 3-point shot, as the crowd in John Paul Jones Arena groaned.
Lamb was feeling it.
The Cavaliers withstood second-half punch after second-half punch, relying on upperclassmen Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key for critical buckets. Kihei Clark, an experienced sophomore, hit clutch shots down the stretch as well.
To open the game, Vermont (4-1) raced out to a 7-0 lead, as Virginia turned the ball over three times and looked sluggish out of the game.
After a hot start, the Catamounts cooled off dramatically. They scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in the first 2:25 of the half before scoring just 11 points on 4-of-19 shooting the rest of the half.
Virginia put Diakite on Lamb, and the lengthy redshirt senior bothered one of the best mid-major players in the country. Lamb scored five points in the first half on 2-of-7 shooting and turned the ball over four times.
He hit a deep jumper just inside the 3-point line in the opening minutes of the half before nailing a 3-point shot in the closing seconds of the half. In between, he struggled to find any space.
The Cavaliers reeled off a 14-0 run after Vermont led 7-0, but it wasn’t due to hot shooting. It took Virginia 8:10 to rip off the 14-point run, as the Cavaliers relied on tight defense to keep the Catamounts off the scoreboard.
Both teams struggled to shoot in the first half. The defenses played well, and both teams missed open shots. Virginia took a 24-18 lead into the break.
Lamb found his touch in the second half, scoring 13 points in the first eight minutes of the half. Vermont pulled ahead 34-31 after the senior buried a pair of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. Virginia had taken a 31-28 lead on a quick five-point run that featured a Clark 3-pointer and a Diakite dunk.
Vermont’s star continued his scorching pace as the second half progressed. He had a stretch in the second half where he poured in 17 consecutive Vermont points during a five-minute stretch ending at the 9:40 mark. Vermont led 40-36 before Virginia went on a run of its own.
The Wahoos went on a 10-0 run over the next three minutes. Vermont quickly responded, and the Catamounts led 49-48 after Lamb made three free throws. He finished the game with 30 points.
UVa responded with a 7-0 run of its own in a game that felt like an NCAA Tournament battle. Diakite made a layup to give Virginia a 50-49 lead. Huff added a put-back layup to increase the lead to 52-49.
A Key 3-point shot with 4:20 remaining gave Virginia a 55-49 lead, and sent Cavalier fans into pandemonium.
Vermont’s offense struggled to generate points down the stretch after the Catamounts seemingly couldn’t miss for minutes on end. Lamb failed to score in the final five minutes of the game.
Virginia closed the game on a 12-6 run to pick up a gritty victory over a good Vermont team.
