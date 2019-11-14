The three players in the Virginia men’s basketball team’s 2020 recruiting class signed their national letters of intent this week to officially commit to the program.
Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Reece Beekman are both four-star recruits, according to 247 Sports. Carson McCorkle is a three-star addition.
Both 247 Sports and ESPN rank Virginia’s class as the sixth best nationally. It’s the highest ranking that a UVa recruiting class has received since Tony Bennett arrived in Charlottesville, according to 247 Sports. Bennett’s 2016 class that featured Kyle Guy, Jay Huff, De’Andre Hunter and Ty Jerome ranked seventh nationally. ESPN ranked the 2016 class fourth nationally.
If it’s not the best recruiting class under Bennett, it’s certainly one of the best.
“We are excited to welcome Jabri, Reece and Carson into the Virginia men's basketball family,” Bennett said in a statement released by UVa. “These young men are talented, versatile and highly competitive. They come from great families who understand the value of a degree from the University of Virginia. We look forward to them joining our program next fall.”
Abdur-Rahim, a New Jersey native, plays small forward. He features a smooth jumper with the size and athleticism at 6-foot-7 to attack the basket. He’s extremely talented, especially on the offensive end. ESPN rated him as the 31st best recruit in the 2020 class, and the best player from New Jersey. He received offers from Kansas, Arizona and Florida, among others.
Beekman, a Louisiana native, plays point guard and was rated the 41st best recruit in the 2020 class by ESPN. He excels at finding open teammates and possesses excellent court vision. His pass-first style translates well to Tony Bennett’s system. The standout guard averaged a triple-double in his junior season of high school. He also received offers from Arizona State and Alabama, among other schools.
McCorkle has a four-star rating from ESPN. He’s a shooting guard with the ability to knock down 3-point shots, but he’s also adept at getting into the paint and scoring around the rim. The North Carolina native is a decent defender and fits well into the Cavaliers’ style of play. Baylor, Butler and Florida were among the other schools that offered McCorkle.
